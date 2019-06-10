Police Create Website, Email Amid Search for Missing CT Mom

Police have created a website and email dedicated to the search for a mother from New Canaan who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The website dedicated to Jennifer Dulos's disappearance can be found at www.FindJenniferDulos.com. It features information about Jennifer's disappearance, statistics about her and how you can help with the search.

Authorities have also created a dedicated email for tips that could help find Jennifer. People with information can reach investigators at FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.

Along with the website and email, police also have a tip line that anyone with information can call. The number is (203) 594-3544.

Anyone with information about Jennifer's disappearance is urged to contact police.

Jennifer, a mother of five, was reported missing on Friday, May 24, after she missed several appointments. Later that day, officers said they found her abandoned black SUV on Lapham Road by Waveny Park.

Police have been searching places in several locations across the state, including in Hartford, Farmington and New Canaan looking for evidence related to her disappearance.

When police searched Jennifer’s home, they found blood in her garage and suspected she was the victim of a serious assault.

One of the places state police have been focusing their search is at a trash plant in Hartford.

City surveillance cameras captured a man matching the appearance of Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared.

A source tells NBC Connecticut that troopers are specifically looking for evidence that might have been picked up by a garbage truck and shredded inside the facility days after Jennifer disappeared.

Fotis and his 44-year-old girlfriend Michelle Troconis have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection to Jennifer's disappearance. They are both due in court on Tuesday.

Since receiving the call about Jennifer's disappearance, New Canaan police said they have been working with Connecticut State Police, the Central District Major Crime Squads with assistance from Federal Law Enforcement agencies and other Connecticut law enforcement agencies to work around the clock and explore all leads and tips.

Information from the public has helped police with their investigation, authorities said. So far, police have received 225 tips regarding Jennifer's disappearance and nearly 70 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses.