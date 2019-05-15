A man on a New Jersey bus threatened to kill another rider while holding a box cutter, and went on a 10-minute verbal assault. Meanwhile, none of the other riders had called 911. NBC 4 New York's Pat Battle reports.

What to Know Cops in NJ are asking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to an alleged bias crime that took place on a jitney bus on Rt. 4

The suspect allegedly spat on, threatened with a box cutter and forced the victim off the bus last Thursday

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Det. Sal Cosentino at the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1415

Police in New Jersey are asking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to an alleged bias crime that took place on a jitney bus in Paramus last week in which he allegedly spat on, harassed, threatened with a box cutter and, ultimately, forced his victim off the bus.

The Paramus Police Department says that the suspect is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of a weapon in regards to the incident that occurred on a Spanish Transportation Enterprise jitney bus on Route 4 eastbound in Paramus last Thursday at about 3:55 pm.

Police say that the man got on the bus on Broadway in Paterson, while his victim got on the bus less than 20 minutes later in Fair Lawn. As the victim passed the suspect he stomped on the victim's foot, police say.

After the victim sat down the suspect allegedly moved his seat closer to the victim and began to harass him asking the victim if he was Indian, he then stated that the victim’s family had killed the suspect’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for the 9-11 attacks.

The suspect subsequently spat on the victim then brandished a box cutter and made slashing motions which struck the victim's back pack, police say.

Allegedly, the suspect then demanded that the driver stop the bus and told the victim to get off the bus or he would kill him. The victim got off the bus and called the Paramus Police Department.

The suspect stayed on the bus but exited at the next stop located on Route 4 in River Edge / Hackensack near Main Street.

The Paramus Police began an investigation and were able to locate the bus and interviewed the bus driver. Authorities were also able to obtain video and audio from the bus’ camera from the bus company.

Police describe the suspect as being about 40 to 50 years of age. He was wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants, sunglasses and had a black sweatshirt with the writing “NYC Carpenters Union Political Action Team” on it, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Det. Sal Cosentino at the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1415 or use our anonymous TIPS app located at www.paramuspolice.org.