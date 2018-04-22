Police Confiscate 5 Assault Weapons, AK47 in NJ Apartment: Officials - NBC New York
Police Confiscate 5 Assault Weapons, AK47 in NJ Apartment: Officials

    Police confiscated a cache of loaded weapons, including an AK-47, from a Newark apartment, officials said. 

    Officers also seized nine loaded weapons, five assault weapons and a 50 round-capacity drum, said Anthony F. Ambrose, the Newark public safety director. 

    The guns were found in an apartment on First Street, Ambrose said. The weapons included a CAI Romanian AK-47 7.62, a Ruger .223 ranch rifle and a .22 caliber revolver. 

    “It is utterly pathetic how these guns make it to our inner cities,” Ambrose said. “Newark police seized 60 more guns so far this year than last year, with over 200 guns confiscated to date. And we have 35 fewer shooting victims this year versus the same period last year.”

    No one has been arrested in connection with the weapons. 


