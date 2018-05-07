What to Know Richard Phillips, who was the top cop in Fairfield County's Weston for 12 years until November 2013, turned himself in Monday

He faces more than 100 charges, including 15 counts of possessing an assault weapon

The initial investigation started as a 911 call to local cops March 30 with reports of a domestic dispute

A former Connecticut police commissioner has been busted on a litany of gun charges, including 15 counts of assault weapon possession and more than 100 other charges, many of them felonies.

Richard Phillips, who was the commissioner in Fairfield County's Weston for 12 years until November 2013, turned himself in at police headquarters Monday on an outstanding arrest warrant, authorities said.

The initial investigation started as a 911 call to local cops March 30 with reports of a domestic dispute.

In addition to the assault weapon counts, Phillips is charged with 90 counts of possessing a large capacity magazine, five counts of silence possession, unsafe storage of a firearm and interfering with an officer.

He was released on bond and is due in court later this week.

Weston police had no comment beyond the details of his arrest. Attorney information for Phillips wasn't immediately available.