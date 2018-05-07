Ex-Connecticut Police Commissioner Busted on 111 Weapons Charges, Other Crimes - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Ex-Connecticut Police Commissioner Busted on 111 Weapons Charges, Other Crimes

The initial investigation started as a 911 call to local cops March 30 with reports of a domestic dispute

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ex-Connecticut Police Commissioner Busted on 111 Weapons Charges, Other Crimes
    Handout
    Richard Phillips

    What to Know

    • Richard Phillips, who was the top cop in Fairfield County's Weston for 12 years until November 2013, turned himself in Monday

    • He faces more than 100 charges, including 15 counts of possessing an assault weapon

    • The initial investigation started as a 911 call to local cops March 30 with reports of a domestic dispute

    A former Connecticut police commissioner has been busted on a litany of gun charges, including 15 counts of assault weapon possession and more than 100 other charges, many of them felonies. 

    Richard Phillips, who was the commissioner in Fairfield County's Weston for 12 years until November 2013, turned himself in at police headquarters Monday on an outstanding arrest warrant, authorities said. 

    The initial investigation started as a 911 call to local cops March 30 with reports of a domestic dispute. 

    In addition to the assault weapon counts, Phillips is charged with 90 counts of possessing a large capacity magazine, five counts of silence possession, unsafe storage of a firearm and interfering with an officer. 

    Dramatic Images Show Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupt

    [NATL] Dramatic Images Show Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupt
    U.S. Geological Survey via AP

    He was released on bond and is due in court later this week. 

    Weston police had no comment beyond the details of his arrest. Attorney information for Phillips wasn't immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us