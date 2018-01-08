A Pennsylvania police chief has been arrested after arranging sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover agent. WPXI's Mike Holden reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

A Pennsylvania police chief has been arrested after agents say the 40-year-old tried to solicit sex from someone posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold gained national attention when he lost his arm in a fireworks accident, only to return to duty with a prosthetic.

But on Friday he was arrested, and he is now charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Diebold allegedly admitted to soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing online as a 14-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

While talking to investigators, he allegedly told them he knew sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child was wrong and illegal and that his life was "totally over."

Agents arrested Diebold on Friday afternoon at a gas station where the police chief thought he was meeting with the fictional 14-year-old girl for sex.

He allegedly began interacting with the undercover agent on Sept. 15 via the app KIK, where Diebold used the name "Kutecop4you." According to the complaint, Diebold posted an ad online as a "dominant male officer seeks fun, discreet, sub playmate."

Investigators say Diebold was told multiple times the girl was underage but he continued to engage. The complaint says he sent inappropriate pictures and continued to ask for sex.

Diebold's bail has been set at $500,000, and he will go before a judge on Jan. 16.