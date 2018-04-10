A suspected carjacker who sparked a police chase on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday morning may be the same man who shot a man and a woman in an Englewood home, police say.

It's not clear what sparked the pursuit, but there were reports of a possibly armed man fleeing in a 2004 gray Honda Accord. A suspect was taken into custody.

Earlier, police were called to a home on West Palisade Avenue for a report of two people shot. A man and a woman inside were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Suffern told reporters at the scene.

Police had a tentative ID on the gunman, who they say fled in a vehicle. Suffern said the shooting "potentially does have some relationship" to the carjacking and chase on the Garden State Parkway.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting but "we believe it's an isolated incident specifically related to the individuals in the house," said Suffern.