Innocent Driver Killed During Police Chase in NJ: Officials - NBC New York
Innocent Driver Killed During Police Chase in NJ: Officials

The chase started in Hillside and ended in Newark, officials say

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    An innocent driver died after a vehicle police were pursuing crashed into his car, officials say. 

    A Hillside Police Department officer was pursuing a Nissan Altima with three men inside around 2:37 a.m. on Saturday when the Nissan hit a Ford Mustang near Bragaw Avenue and Aldine Street in Newark, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which is investigating the crash. 

    The impact sent the Ford Mustang flying into a utility pole, trapping its driver inside, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Two of the men inside the Nissan Altima were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the attorney general's office. The third man was taken to the Hillside Police Department. 

    The police chase began in Hillside, officials said. 

    Police didn't immediately release the name and age of the person who died or provide additional details about the crash. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

