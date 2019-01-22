What to Know A police car in Suffolk County hit a man skateboarding in the middle of the road in Wyandanch Tuesday night, police said

A 28-year-old skateboarder was seriously hurt when he was hit by a police car heading to a call on Long Island Tuesday night, police said.

Suffolk police say a marked SUV from the First Precinct was going southbound on Straight Path near South 24th Street in Wyandanch when it hit a skateboarder coming from the opposite direction, in the center turning lane of the road, around 5 p.m.

The officers were responding to a call and had their emergency lights on, police said.

The skateboarder, Michael Moccasin of Wyandanch, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The two officers weren't hurt. The police vehicle has been impounded for a safety check.