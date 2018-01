An NYPD patrol car was totaled in a crash that injured an officer and landed a person in handcuffs, authorities say. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018)

Police say the compact patrol car used by PSA 7 in the Bronx was rear-ended on Washington Avenue in Claremont just after 9 p.m.

An officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital with a head injury.

Police have arrested a person in connection with the crash, though charges aren't clear.