Police Ask for Help in Case of Woman Stabbed in the Back

The NYPD is asking the public for help solving the mysterious case of a woman who was stabbed in the back in her Queens home.

Donna Blanchard's body was found when a home health aide went to check on her and no one came to the door, authorities say.

The aide went to the home on Eighth Street in Astoria around 10 a.m. Wednesday and no one answered the doorbell. The aide called the woman's daughter and they both went in -- they found Blanchard unconscious inside.

Blanchard, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she had traumatic injuries to her back. The case has been ruled a homicide, though it's not clear who may have killed Blanchard or why.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and the apartment was not ransacked.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Anthony Vignone at 718-626-9334 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.

The NYPD released this poster of Donna Blanchard seeking information about her murder case.

Photo credit: NYPD

