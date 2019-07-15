The suspect allegedly attacked the 73-year-old victim, his blows so punishing they knocked her teeth out outside a DMV in Manhattan. NBC 4 New York's Wale Aliyu reports.

A man in a red track suit who brutally attacked a 73-year-old woman after she denied him sex on a Manhattan street has been arrested.

Authorities on Sunday arrested Clarence Bradley, 23, who allegedly walked up to the woman in front of the DMV at 11 Greenwich St. on July 7, demanded sex and viciously beat and robbed her when she refused him.

Bradley allegedly repeatedly punched the woman in the face after she said no, knocking out some teeth and causing other serious injuries, authorities said.

The suspect then stole the woman's purse, which had $20 in it, before running off. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken eye socket, multiple lacerations and bruising.

Police charged Bradley with attempted rape, robbery and public lewdness.