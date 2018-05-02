A passenger heard screaming out a car window in the direction of police as if asking for help told cops who questioned him after pulling the vehicle over that no, he didn't need assistance.

"I was just acting stupid," the man said after the Toyota he was riding in was pulled over near Ratzer Road in Wayne Monday.

Police say they were immediately met with the smell of burnt pot when they pulled over the car. They found a "White Owl" wrapped containing an unknown amount of pot and found the screaming passenger, 28-year-old Markel Morris, had four warrants out for his arrest -- one in Florida and three in various New Jersey townships.

Morris, of Paterson, was arrested on the outstanding warrants and taken to police headquarters in Wayne for processing. The driver was released without issue.

Morris is being held in Passaic County Jail on charges of pot possession and associated criminal charges for the respective warrants. Details of those warrants weren't immediately clear, nor was it known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.