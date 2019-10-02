A 31-year-old man accused of bringing a teenager to his New York City apartment and recording a video as the boy performed sex acts on him has been arrested, according to police.

What to Know A 31-year-old man accused of filming sex acts with a 15-year-old boy in his Bronx apartment was arrested on Monday

Police say Michael Barreto met the teen two years ago when he was selling candy and the teen had been at his apartment since July

Officers were able to track the teen to Barreto's apartment after he was reported missing in Kips Bay

Michael Barreto was taken into police custody on Tuesday at his home in the Bronx's Concourse after police tracked down the 15-year-old who was reported missing in Kips Bay to his apartment, The Daily News reported.

In the apartment, police found a camera set up at the bed. Police told the Daily News that the boy had been there since July. Barreto reportedly met the teen two years prior when the teen was selling candy.

It wasn't clear what exact charges he faces but they will be federal charges.

Barreto didn't speak to reporters as NYPD officers escorted him to jail on Wednesday.