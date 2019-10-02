Police Arrest Man Accused of Filming Sex With Teen in the Bronx - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Police Arrest Man Accused of Filming Sex With Teen in the Bronx

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bronx Man Accused of Taping Sex With 15-Year-Old Boy

    A 31-year-old man accused of bringing a teenager to his New York City apartment and recording a video as the boy performed sex acts on him has been arrested, according to police.

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 31-year-old man accused of filming sex acts with a 15-year-old boy in his Bronx apartment was arrested on Monday

    • Police say Michael Barreto met the teen two years ago when he was selling candy and the teen had been at his apartment since July

    • Officers were able to track the teen to Barreto's apartment after he was reported missing in Kips Bay

    A 31-year-old man accused of bringing a teenager to his New York City apartment and recording a video as the boy performed sex acts on him has beem arrested, according to police.

    Michael Barreto was taken into police custody on Tuesday at his home in the Bronx's Concourse after police tracked down the 15-year-old who was reported missing in Kips Bay to his apartment, The Daily News reported.

    In the apartment, police found a camera set up at the bed. Police told the Daily News that the boy had been there since July. Barreto reportedly met the teen two years prior when the teen was selling candy.

    It wasn't clear what exact charges he faces but they will be federal charges.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Jo Panke

    Barreto didn't speak to reporters as NYPD officers escorted him to jail on Wednesday.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us