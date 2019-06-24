Police: 72-Year-Old in Rockland County Hurt After Being Pinned Between Car, Wall in Garage - NBC New York
Published 25 minutes ago

    Police: 72-Year-Old in Rockland County Hurt After Being Pinned Between Car, Wall in Garage
    What to Know

    A 72-year-old man in Rockland County was hurt after being pinned between his car and a wall inside his garage, police say.

    Clarkstown police say first responders called to a home on Snedaker Avenue in Congers at about 1 p.m. Monday.

    According to police, the driver hit a pillar inside the garage and when he opened his door to investigate, the car lurched forward, pinning him. 

    Police say the driver did not put the car in park before exiting. 

    The car was removed and the victim taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say. 

    Chopper 4 was above the scene as first responders were transporting a man on a gurney from the garage to an ambulance waiting near by. 

