Police: 13-Year-Old Hurt in New Jersey Double Shooting - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police: 13-Year-Old Hurt in New Jersey Double Shooting

By Michael George

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police: 13-Year-Old Hurt in NJ Double Shooting

    Police are searching for the gunman behind a double shooting in Newark, New Jersey, that left a 13-year-old child injured. George Michael reports.

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 13-year-old was hurt in a double shooting in New Jersey and police say they are searching for those responsible

    • The incident took place Friday evening in Newark, authorities say. The 2 victims were shot on the street, across from West Side High School

    • The 13-year-old was shot in the leg. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities

    A 13-year-old was hurt in a double shooting in New Jersey and police say they are searching for those responsible.

    The incident took place Friday evening in Newark, authorities say. The two victims were shot on the street, across from West Side High School. It is unknown at this time if there were more than one shooter.

    The 13-year-old was shot in the leg. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

    Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence as several streets were shut down as police combed the area.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    An investigation is underway.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us