Police: 13-Year-Old Hurt in NJ Double Shooting

Police are searching for the gunman behind a double shooting in Newark, New Jersey, that left a 13-year-old child injured. George Michael reports.

What to Know A 13-year-old was hurt in a double shooting in New Jersey and police say they are searching for those responsible

The incident took place Friday evening in Newark, authorities say. The 2 victims were shot on the street, across from West Side High School

The 13-year-old was shot in the leg. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities

A 13-year-old was hurt in a double shooting in New Jersey and police say they are searching for those responsible.

The incident took place Friday evening in Newark, authorities say. The two victims were shot on the street, across from West Side High School. It is unknown at this time if there were more than one shooter.

The 13-year-old was shot in the leg. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence as several streets were shut down as police combed the area.

An investigation is underway.