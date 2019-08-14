What to Know Police in New Jersey’s largest city conducted numerous gun arrests in the course of one week, police say

Police in New Jersey’s largest city conducted numerous gun arrests in the course of one week, including that of a 12-year-old boy who had a semi-automatic assault rifle, according to police.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced Wednesday that police recovered 18 handguns and arrested seven adults and five minors.

Ambrose said that the 12-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after police observed him with the weapon in the city’s South Ward. He now faces a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Monday, a 17-year old boy from East Orange was arrested on North 6th Street after police allegedly observed him with a defaced gun and hollow point ammunition -- as well as 24 jugs of suspected crack cocaine. Ambrose says the teen faces multiple weapons and drug charges.

Additionally, on Saturday, a 15-year old boy from Newark was arrested following a search warrant at a West Ward residence in connection to a shooting incident five days earlier. The boy is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons possessions offenses. Police allegedly recovered two loaded handguns at the residence.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a 17-year old male from Newark was arrested following a motor vehicle stop in the South Ward and was found in possession of a loaded handgun, Ambrose said, adding the teen now faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon (extended magazine).

According to Ambrose, two boys, including another 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, were detained for carrying pellet guns in the South Ward.

Ambrose goes on to say that another 17-year-old was arrested Aug. 7 alongside Altariq L. Webb, 25, of Newark, and Zamir Z. Knox, 20, of Union, after police stopped their car for moving violations. The 17-year-old was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun and was subsequently charged with multiple weapons offenses, while all three face multiple drug charges after they were found with crack cocaine and marijuana, Ambrose said.

Additionally, several other adults were arrested on weapons charges, including Haamid Shivers, 21, of Newark who was apprehended for carrying a weapon while shoplifting a grocery store on Irvington Avenue, Al-Raekon Woodson, 23, of Newark, and Langston T. Hunter, 32, Ambrose said, adding that Hunter was also charged with multiple drug distribution charges.

So far this year, officers have taken 400 guns off Newark street, according to officials.

“Getting these guns off the street is preventative law enforcement,” Ambrose said. “Every gun we recover means at least one less potential homicide, armed robbery or carjacking.”

Attorney information for the arrested was not immediately known.