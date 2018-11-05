What to Know A NYC report highlighting data from Poison Control Center revealed that more than 63,000 potential poisoning cases were reported in 2016

The recent New York City report highlighting data from its Poison Control Center revealed that more than 63,000 potential poisoning cases were reported in a year span, with Manhattan and Brooklyn having the highest call rates.

The Vital Signs report showcased data on unintentional and intentional poisoning exposures in 2016.

According to the report, of the more than 63,000 potential poisonings, 80 percent were unintentional, with 41 percent of these unintentional cases involving children younger than 6 years old. In these particular instances, personal care products and household cleaners were the most common poisoning substances. Because of this, the PCC recommends New Yorkers to keep all medications, household products and chemicals out of the reach of children.

The report also showcased that more than 6,000 potential poisoning cases that year involved intentional suicide attempts.

The study also revealed that call rates to the PCC were lower from very high-poverty neighborhoods, which had 150 calls per 100,000 people, compared to wealthy neighborhoods, which had 316 calls per 100,000 people.

While Manhattan and Brooklyn had the highest call rates, neighborhoods in Queens had the lowest, according to the study.

Additionally, the report says that very high-poverty neighborhoods had higher rates of poisoning calls resulting in hospital admission.

However, the report also noted that 61 percent of all potential poisoning exposure cases were managed at the site of the exposure and did not require hospitalization or visit to a doctor. Additionally, 13 percent of all potential poisoning exposure cases were treated and released from the emergency department, while 12 percent required hospitalization.

According to the report, about 4,000 potential poisoning cases involved intentional abuse, including misuse of a substance, with pain medications being the most common substances involved in intentional overdoses.

When it came to adults over age 19, the number of exposures to sedative-hypnotic drugs, in particular to benzodiazepines, was twice the number of exposures to opioids and stimulants or street drugs, including synthetic cannabinoids, cocaine and amphetamines, the report revealed.

“Thousands of city residents are poisoned in the city every year. These poisonings can be prevented. Storing household products and medications where children can’t get to them can protect young children from serious harm,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot in a press release.

Barbot further added that “posting a medication log in the home can help prevent medication errors, another common reason poisonings occur.”

According to the report, unintentional poisoning due to medication error represented 12 percent of all the cases managed by the PCC. These types of poisonings were most common in adults between the ages of 20 and 59 years old.

The PCC recommends the use of a medication log to keep track of the medications given to young children or older adults, as well as storing non-food products in original containers with the labels intact.

New Yorkers can reach the Poison Control Center 24/7 at 212-POISONS with any questions about unintentional and intentional poisonings, safe use of household products, medication dosing, side effects and interactions with chemicals.