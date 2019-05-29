What to Know Police responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at a gas station in Roslyn Heights shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

When police arrived, cops say a witness told them they saw woman in the front passenger seat of car with sign "Please call 911. CALL 911"

William Jamal Wilkinson, of Ridge, allegedly forced woman and her three children into his vehicle and refused to let them out

“Please call 911, CALL 911.”

That is the sign a woman allegedly showcased while apparently being held captive, alongside her three children, inside a car — a sign that signaled a passerby for help and led to their eventual rescue and the arrest of a 36-year-old Long Island man, authorities say.

According to police, cops responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at a Mobile Gas Station on Glen Cove Road in Roslyn Heights shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene, officers say they were informed by a witness they saw a woman in the front passenger seat of a black 2005 Ford Taurus holding a sign that read “Please call 911, CALL 911.”

According to police, a subsequent investigation revealed that William Jamal Wilkinson, of Ridge, had forced the woman and her three children, ages 3, 3 and 13, into his vehicle and refused to let them out.

Wilkinson was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of incompetent physically disable person first degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of marijuana.

Attorney information for Wilkinson was not immediately clear.