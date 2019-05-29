‘Please Call 911’: Sign Alerts Passerby at Long Island Gas Station to Woman, Children Allegedly Being Held Captive - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
D7wBm6AW4AAxXef
Tornado Watches for NJ
Heavy Rain, Intense Wind Likely for NYC
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

‘Please Call 911’: Sign Alerts Passerby at Long Island Gas Station to Woman, Children Allegedly Being Held Captive

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gang Member Allegedly Planned Hit With Smuggled Phone
    Nassau County Police Department

    What to Know

    • Police responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at a gas station in Roslyn Heights shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

    • When police arrived, cops say a witness told them they saw woman in the front passenger seat of car with sign "Please call 911. CALL 911"

    • William Jamal Wilkinson, of Ridge, allegedly forced woman and her three children into his vehicle and refused to let them out

    “Please call 911, CALL 911.”

    That is the sign a woman allegedly showcased while apparently being held captive, alongside her three children, inside a car — a sign that signaled a passerby for help and led to their eventual rescue and the arrest of a 36-year-old Long Island man, authorities say.

    According to police, cops responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at a Mobile Gas Station on Glen Cove Road in Roslyn Heights shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    When police arrived at the scene, officers say they were informed by a witness they saw a woman in the front passenger seat of a black 2005 Ford Taurus holding a sign that read “Please call 911, CALL 911.”

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    According to police, a subsequent investigation revealed that William Jamal Wilkinson, of Ridge, had forced the woman and her three children, ages 3, 3 and 13, into his vehicle and refused to let them out.

    Wilkinson was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of incompetent physically disable person first degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of marijuana.

    Attorney information for Wilkinson was not immediately clear.

    Top News Photos: Climbing Deaths Rise on Everest, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Climbing Deaths Rise on Everest, and More
    Nimsdai Project Possible via AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us