What to Know Gunfire rang out near two playgrounds in separate Brooklyn neighborhoods Monday, killing one person and wounding others

A 42-year-old man died in the East New York shooting, while two other men were shot; three teens were shot at another playground

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Bursts of gunfire near two different Brooklyn playgrounds on Memorial Day killed one man and wounded another five victims, including teenagers, authorities say.

In the first case, a large crowd had gathered near the playground near Stanley Avenue and Hemlock Street in East New York when gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot in the head and neck; he was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 46-year-old man was later found with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both of those two victims are expected to survive.

The unidentified gunman ran off after firing multiple rounds and remains on the loose.

About two hours later and 5 miles away, three teenagers were shot in or near a playground off Atlantic Avenue near Bedford-Stuyvesant, police say. All are expected to survive. Police were told two people fled after that shooting.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.