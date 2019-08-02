What to Know A 19-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with an NYC playground shooting last week that hurt a teenage girl

The 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her lungs, ribs and shoulder in the shooting July 24 at St. Andrew's Playground

The man police want to talk to is Ahziem Walter; anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are looking to question a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that badly wounded a 13-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn playground last week.

Police say they want to speak to Ahziem Walter in the July 24 shooting at St. Andrew's Playground. The victim's name has been released, but she was inside the park, near Kingston Avenue and Herkimer Street, just before 8 p.m. that day when she was struck by gunfire.

She suffered serious injuries to her lung, ribs and shoulder, police say, and was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate update on her condition Friday.

Anyone with information about Walter's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

