Man Wanted for Questioning in NYC Playground Shooting of 13-Year-Old Girl - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Wanted for Questioning in NYC Playground Shooting of 13-Year-Old Girl

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Wanted for Questioning in NYC Playground Shooting of 13-Year-Old Girl
    Handout
    Ahziem Walter

    What to Know

    • A 19-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with an NYC playground shooting last week that hurt a teenage girl

    • The 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her lungs, ribs and shoulder in the shooting July 24 at St. Andrew's Playground

    • The man police want to talk to is Ahziem Walter; anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking to question a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that badly wounded a 13-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn playground last week. 

    Police say they want to speak to Ahziem Walter in the July 24 shooting at St. Andrew's Playground. The victim's name has been released, but she was inside the park, near Kingston Avenue and Herkimer Street, just before 8 p.m. that day when she was struck by gunfire.

    She suffered serious injuries to her lung, ribs and shoulder, police say, and was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate update on her condition Friday. 

    Anyone with information about Walter's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

    Crew Searching for Boater Who Disappeared After a Swim

    [NY] Crew Searching for Boater Who Disappeared After a Swim

    A boater went missing after he and a woman jumped into the water for a swim near Throgs Neck Bridge. Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us