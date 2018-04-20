Man Wanted in Brazen Knifepoint NYC Park Bathroom Attack

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking toward the park before the attack. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a man in a brazen sex attack at a Brooklyn playground.

Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was walking out of the women's bathroom at Martin Luther King Junior Playground, near Dumont and Miller avenues, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached her with a knife.

The man forced the young woman back into the women's restroom, still holding that knife, and sexually attacked her before running off.

The woman was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries. The man is believed to be about 6 feet tall and was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt.

It's not clear how many people were in the park at the time. Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect walking toward the park before the attack.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.