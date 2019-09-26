What to Know A man confronted a man he says he saw touching himself near children at a Brooklyn park earlier this week; he got punched for it

Cops are now looking for the suspect; the fray happened near Shore Parkway and 99th Street around 2 p.m. Monday

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man allegedly seen "manipulating" his private parts near children at a Brooklyn park earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

The NYPD says a 51-year-old man who allegedly witnessed the lewd middle-of-the-afternoon act on the corner of Shore Parkway and 99th Street Monday confronted the suspect -- and it turned physical.

The suspect allegedly punched the witness and ran off. The witness wasn't hurt and refused medical attention, but he did report the behavior to authorities.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.