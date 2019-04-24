What to Know Planned Parenthood unveiled its new mobile health center Tuesday, its paint job courtesy of the Keith Haring Foundation

Planned Parenthood unveiled its new mobile health center Tuesday, its paint job courtesy of the Keith Haring Foundation.

The health center is under the Project Street Beat initiative, which uses its mobile centers to provide health care that ranges from HIV and STI testing to PrEP counseling to gynecological care.

“We know many New Yorkers, especially LGBTQ communities, communities of color and marginalized New Yorkers such as those experiencing homelessness, lack access,” Planned Parenthood of New York City president and CEO Laura McQuade said in a statement.

“This brings care to New Yorkers, to meet them where they are."

The new bus comes with two sound-proof counselling rooms and a fully-equipped exam room.

“We could not be more certain that our partnership is one that Haring would have wholeheartedly embraced, and we are honored to do so in his memory,” Julia Gruen, the executive director of the Keith Haring Foundation, said.