A United Airlines plane that took off from LaGuardia Airport headed for Texas was forced to divert to Newark due to a "compression issue," the FAA says.

The pilot of United Airlines Flight 657, a Boeing 737, reported engine failure during the flight and was forced to make the landing in New Jersey shortly after takeoff, according to Port Authority.

The flight landed safely without incident, officials said. It was heading to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it diverted to Newark.

There were 89 people on board at time, including crew members.

The FAA said it will investigate.