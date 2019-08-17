Small Plane Carrying Three People Crashes Into House in Dutchess County: FAA - NBC New York
INTERACTIVE: 
Help Us Clear the Shelters Today!
logo_nyc_2x

Small Plane Carrying Three People Crashes Into House in Dutchess County: FAA

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Small Plane Carrying Three People Crashes Into House in Dutchess County: FAA

    A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday, the FAA said. 

    The Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house on Smith Road in Union Vale at 4:28 p.m., according to the FAA. 

    The FAA said local authorities would provide more information about the condition of the people on board. 

    State police confirmed the plane crash, but didn't immediately provide any additional information. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Brooklyn Grange

    Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us