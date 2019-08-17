A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday, the FAA said.

The Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house on Smith Road in Union Vale at 4:28 p.m., according to the FAA.

The FAA said local authorities would provide more information about the condition of the people on board.

State police confirmed the plane crash, but didn't immediately provide any additional information.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

