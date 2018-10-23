What to Know
One person died when a small plane crashed onto a runway in New Jersey Tuesday, authorities say.
State Police confirmed the fatality in the 2 p.m. crash at the Woodbine Airport in Cape May County.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot was the only one aboard the Mooney M20C fixed wing single-engine plane at the time of the crash.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with State Police.