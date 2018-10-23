What to Know One person died when a small plane crashed on a runway in Cape May County, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon

The accident happened at Woodbine Airport just after 2 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with State Police

One person died when a small plane crashed onto a runway in New Jersey Tuesday, authorities say.

State Police confirmed the fatality in the 2 p.m. crash at the Woodbine Airport in Cape May County.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot was the only one aboard the Mooney M20C fixed wing single-engine plane at the time of the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with State Police.