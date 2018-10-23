One Dead When Small Plane Crashes Onto Runway in New Jersey: State Police - NBC New York
One Dead When Small Plane Crashes Onto Runway in New Jersey: State Police

By Ted Greenberg

Published 3 hours ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • One person died when a small plane crashed on a runway in Cape May County, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon

    • The accident happened at Woodbine Airport just after 2 p.m.

    • The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with State Police

    One person died when a small plane crashed onto a runway in New Jersey Tuesday, authorities say. 

    State Police confirmed the fatality in the 2 p.m. crash at the Woodbine Airport in Cape May County. 

    The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot was the only one aboard the Mooney M20C fixed wing single-engine plane at the time of the crash. 

    The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with State Police.

