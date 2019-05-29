Small Plane Goes Down in Waters Off Cape May, Officials Say - NBC New York
Small Plane Goes Down in Waters Off Cape May, Officials Say

There was no immediate word on possible injuries

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A small private plane went down in the water near Cape May Wednesday, authorities say

    • The plane went down in the water between Cove Beach and Cape May Point State Park

    A small private plane went down in the water near Cape May Wednesday, authorities say. 

    The police chief said the plane crashed in the water between Cove Beach in Cape May and Cape May Point State Park around 11 a.m. 

    Rescue operations are underway, with various agencies -- from local to state to U.S. Coast Guard -- are involved. 

    It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, nor were there any details on possible injuries. 

