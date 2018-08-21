A large emergency response team gathers after reports a jet with two blown tires would be landing. (Published 39 minutes ago)

What to Know A luxury jet with 16 people on board blew two tires upon takeoff from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on Tuesday

No injuries were immediately reported aboard the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, which had been bound for England

The pilot had to circle the airport for some time, in a holding pattern, as emergency crews assembled on the ground; then it was diverted

A luxury jet with 16 people on board blew two tires as it took off from a runway at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were immediately reported aboard the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, which was departing for Luton, England when the tires blew before 11 a.m.

The aircraft did get into the air, and the pilot was then in a holding pattern, circling the airport for some time as emergency crews assembled below.

The plane was then diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, near Springfield.