Luxury Jet Blows 2 Tires on Takeoff From NJ's Teterboro Airport; Emergency Crews Flood Scene - NBC New York
Michael Cohen Talking Plea Deal
Luxury Jet Blows 2 Tires on Takeoff From NJ's Teterboro Airport; Emergency Crews Flood Scene

No injuries were immediately reported aboard the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Large Emergency Response at Airport

    A large emergency response team gathers after reports a jet with two blown tires would be landing. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A luxury jet with 16 people on board blew two tires upon takeoff from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on Tuesday

    • No injuries were immediately reported aboard the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, which had been bound for England

    • The pilot had to circle the airport for some time, in a holding pattern, as emergency crews assembled on the ground; then it was diverted

    A luxury jet with 16 people on board blew two tires as it took off from a runway at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

    No injuries were immediately reported aboard the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, which was departing for Luton, England when the tires blew before 11 a.m.

    The aircraft did get into the air, and the pilot was then in a holding pattern, circling the airport for some time as emergency crews assembled below. 

    The plane was then diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, near Springfield.

