What to Know An on-duty NYPD captain was beaten by two men asking for money in midtown, police said

The plain clothes cop was part of an investigation on West 41st Street and Tenth Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when a man approached him

The first suspect asked “What you got?” referring to money before the other came up and punched him in the face

An on-duty NYPD captain was beaten by two men asking for money in midtown, police said.

The plain clothes cop was part of an investigation on West 41st Street and Tenth Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when a man approached him, according to police.

The first suspect asked “What you got?” referring to money before the other came up and punched him in the face.

The dastardly duo then ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

The captain was in stable condition after the attack. An investigation is ongoing.