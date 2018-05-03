JetBlue will deliver 350 pizzas per day from New York to Los Angeles. (Published 5 hours ago)

Angelenos will soon be able to indulge in New York City pizza – thanks to JetBlue.

The airlines is rolling out a promotion where it will deliver pizza from Patsy’s Pizzeria of East Harlem to sunny Los Angeles – all for less than $20 a pie.

There is no delivery fee or taxes, but JetBlue promises that the pizza will be delivered to customers’ homes hot and ready to eat.

Customers will be able to choose between a 16” plain cheese or pepperoni pizzas. The plain pizza will be $12, while the pepperoni will be $15.

The only catch? JetBlue will only deliver 350 pizzas a day. Those living in Los Angeles can place their orders at jetblue.pizza. Only certain zip codes of the county will be available for delivery.

Customers will also be able to track their flying pizzas from John F. Kennedy Airport to Los Angeles International Airport via jetblue.pizza.

The promotion runs from May 9 through 11.