A pizza delivery man who was detained by ICE after delivering pizza to a military base in Brooklyn has been granted an emergency stay, the Legal Aid Society said.

Pablo Villavicencio-Calderon, 32, was delivering pizza to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn on June 1 when military personnel asked him about his immigration status, detained him, and turned him over to ICE.

Villavencio-Calderon’s wife, Sandra Chica, told NBC New York she had heard her husband could be deported as soon as Monday, but a federal judge on Saturday granted him an emergency stay until July 20, the Legal Aid Society said.

“Although we are disappointed that Pablo will remain detained, today’s stay is a victory for him and his family, and also for due process and the fair administration of justice,” Gregory Copeland, the supervising attorney of the Immigration Law Unit at The Legal Aid Society said in a statement.

“The court agreed with our argument that Pablo should be afforded a full and fair opportunity to present his case in Federal Court,” he added.