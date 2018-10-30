What to Know Funerals are set for the the victims who were gunned down inside their place of worship in a close-knit Jewish community in Pittsburgh

Gunshot wounds put an average of 8,300 kids into the hospital every year, according to an analysis

Shaun White apologized for dressing up as Simple Jack, an intellectually disabled character from 'Tropic Thunder,' for a Halloween party

Rampage Victims' Funerals Begin as Trump Heads to Pittsburgh

Cecil and David Rosenthal lived together, worshipped together, made their way through life together, two intellectually disabled brothers in their 50s who were ensconced in Pittsburgh's close-knit Jewish community. Now they will be buried there together, in one of the first funerals to follow the shooting that killed the brothers and nine other people at Tree of Life synagogue. Funerals were also set for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, a family-medicine practitioner known for his caring and kindness, and Daniel Stein, a man seen as part of the core of his congregation. Other victims' funerals have been scheduled through the week in days of mourning, anguish and questions about the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. President Trump and first lady Melania plan to visit the city to "express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community," the White House said.

Migrant Caravan Demands Transport as 2nd Group Enters Mexico

The migrant caravan slowly advancing through southern Mexico is demanding the Mexican government help its 4,000 participants reach Mexico City even as a smaller group of Central Americans entered the country, presumably with the intention of joining it. Worn down from long miles of walking and frustrated by the caravan's slow progress, some migrants have been dropping out and returning home or applying for protected status in Mexico. Conscious of that frustration, its representatives demanded "safe and dignified" transportation to the capital Monday after the group arrived in the Oaxaca state town of Niltepec. The Mexican government has shown no inclination to assist, however, with the exception of its migrant protection agency giving some of the caravan's stragglers rides to the next town over the weekend. Pueblo Sin Fronteras, a group supporting the caravan, has said it hopes to hold meetings in Mexico City with federal lawmakers and authorities as well as representatives of the incoming government to discuss migrants' rights and the caravan's future.

Guns Send 8,300 Kids to Hospitals Each Year, Study Finds

Gunshot wounds put an average of 8,300 kids into the hospital every year, according to an analysis. Close to half of them were shot on purpose and another 40 percent were shot accidentally, the researchers reported. Six percent of those who made it to the hospital died, the team at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reported. They said while mass school shootings get the headlines, there’s a day-in, day-out toll that adds up to even more, NBC News reported.

NJ to Deploy Infection Team to Sites of 10 Pediatric Deaths

New Jersey's Department of Health says it is deploying a team of infection control experts and epidemiologists to five pediatric facilities, one of which has seen nine child deaths reported this month amid a severe viral outbreak. News broke over the weekend that a ninth child died at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Passaic County, the epicenter of an adenovirus outbreak that has killed and sickened dozens of kids in recent weeks. The latest child to succumb to adenovirus was among the 25 kids health officials have been tracking since the outbreak. Adenovirus is a family of viruses that can otherwise cause mild illness, but this outbreak has been described as "severe." The state’s Department of Health said it was informed of the outbreak on Oct. 9. State health officials later found handwashing discrepancies. The Wanaque center has been told not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance. It also established a 24/7 hotline for families impacted by what the state's health chief has called a "tragic" outbreak.

Shaun White Issues Apology Over 'Tropic Thunder' Halloween Costume

Shaun White is facing backlash over his Halloween costume. Over the weekend, the 32-year-old Olympic snowboarder dressed as Simple Jack, an intellectually disabled character from the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder," for a Halloween party. The movie first sparked controversy when it premiered 10 years ago due in large part to the character, played by Ben Stiller, being referred to as the r-word in the film. After posting a photo of his costume over the weekend, White immediately faced backlash on social media. "I'm so incredibly disappointed in you," one comment on Instagram reads. "Making fun of people with intellectual disabilities is BS and you know it Shaun." "We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume which is so offensive and causes so much pain," Soeren Palumbo, co-founder of Special Olympics' Spread the Word to End the Word Campaign, told E! News in a statement. "Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober, Singer's Mom Reveals

Demi Lovato's mother is giving an update on her daughter's health, three months after her overdose. Dianna De La Garza was a guest on the latest episode of the "Conversations with Maria Menounos" podcast, during which she revealed that the 26-year-old "Skyscraper" singer is 90 days sober. "She has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her, because addiction, being a disease, it is work," Dianna says to host Maria Menounos on the episode. "It's very hard, it's not easy, and there are no shortcuts." When asked what caused her daughter to relapse in July, leading to her hospitalization, De La Garza says she "can't really say for sure," explaining, "I really don't know."

Matthew McConaughey Gives Back to First Responders

Firefighters, police officers and 911 operators got a surprise lunch from a famous local as Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey showed up with roasted turkey to give thanks on National First Responders Day. The actor's appearance and catered lunch shocked those at a fire department. Later, he did the same for police officers and 911 operators at other facilities. In an interview with The Associated Press, the Texas native said he wanted to do something in his home state, particularly for Houston. The city dealt with the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey last year. He went as part of a promotion for Wild Turkey, for which he serves as a creative director and spokesman. "This year, I said, 'Let me get you down here to my home state,' and what's a good place to go," McConaughey said.