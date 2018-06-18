Pit Bulls Get Loose From Walkers in NYC, Pounce of Group Girls, Woman: NYPD - NBC New York
Pit Bulls Get Loose From Walkers in NYC, Pounce of Group Girls, Woman: NYPD

They were all taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Nearly a half-dozen people were injured after a pair of pit bulls got loose in the Bronx and pounced on a group of people.

    Police say two 36-year-old woman were walking the two dogs on leashes when they broke loose in the Pelham Parkway section. One woman and four girls were injured in the dog attack.

    A 45-year-old woman three teen girls, ages 17, 16 and 15, along with a 12-year-old girl all suffered dog bites and scratches, according to the NYPD. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

    Officials were able to contain the two dogs. The two woman walking them were issued a summons, police said.

    It's not clear what will happen to the dogs. 

