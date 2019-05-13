Pit Bull Shot, Killed by NYPD Officers Investigating Robbery at Bronx Home - NBC New York
Pit Bull Shot, Killed by NYPD Officers Investigating Robbery at Bronx Home

A dog was shot and killed after charging at NYPD officers inside a Bronx home

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Dog Attacks Officers in the Bronx

    A dog is dead and a police officer is in the hospital after an incident in the Bronx Monday. Michael George reports.

    What to Know

    • A dog was killed and a cop hospitalized after an incident in the Bronx

    • Police said they were called to a Bronx home after a robbery report, and the dog charged at officers as they opened the door.

    • No one else was injured during the exchange, though one cop was taken to the hospital for tinnitus

    A dog was killed and a cop hospitalized after an incident in the Bronx, according to police.

    Police said they were initially called to the home on Park Avenue near East 182nd Street after a report of a robbery around lunch time Monday.

    When they arrived, a landlord met them to say that someone was living in the home illegally.

    As officers opened the door to the home, a pit bull charged at the officers. One of the officers fired a shot, killing the dog.

    No one else was injured during the exchange, police said, though one officer was taken to the hospital for tinnitus.

    Police took one suspect into custody. It is not known what the suspect was charged with.

