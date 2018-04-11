A little girl and two others were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a pit bull on Long Island. (Published 3 hours ago)

Little Girl, 2 Others Attacked by Pit Bull on Long Island

What to Know A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by a pit bull on Long Island

The girl's mother and a man were also bitten by the dog as they tried to get it away from her

The girl is in serious conditions, and the mother and man suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening

A little girl was airlifted to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Long Island on Wednesday.

Officials say the 7-year-old was playing with a male pit bull in Bellport when the dog started attacking her, biting her right arm, which resulted in multiple lacerations. The girl's mother and another man were also bit by the dog while attempting to separate it from the girl.

The mother and daughter were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the daughter was listed under serious condition.

Both the mother and man suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The dog is currently in the possession of The Town of Brookhaven Dog Warden.