Pit Bull Attacks 7-Year-Old Girl, Two Others on Long Island - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Pit Bull Attacks 7-Year-Old Girl, Two Others on Long Island

By Ashley Serianni

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Little Girl, 2 Others Attacked by Pit Bull on Long Island

    A little girl and two others were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a pit bull on Long Island. (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by a pit bull on Long Island

    • The girl's mother and a man were also bitten by the dog as they tried to get it away from her

    • The girl is in serious conditions, and the mother and man suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening

    A little girl was airlifted to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Long Island on Wednesday.

    Officials say the 7-year-old was playing with a male pit bull in Bellport when the dog started attacking her, biting her right arm, which resulted in multiple lacerations. The girl's mother and another man were also bit by the dog while attempting to separate it from the girl.

    The mother and daughter were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the daughter was listed under serious condition.

    Both the mother and man suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The dog is currently in the possession of The Town of Brookhaven Dog Warden.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us