Surveillance video shows a group of kids throwing a pipe at a window of a synagogue in Brooklyn.

The window was broken when the pipe went through it Saturday around 5:30 p.m., but no one was injured.

Police said it wasn't clear if the building on Franklin Avenue in Bed-Stuy was occupied, but cops said it is not being investigated as a hate crime.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.