The body of a 58-year-old Howell, New Jersey, resident has been found days after the man crashed his small airplane into the waters off Cape May.

Lawrence Klimek was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, marine assistance company Sea Tow Cape May confirmed Saturday. Klimek was still strapped into the pilot's seat when he was found, Capt. Jack Moran, who works for the company, said.

The single-engine Mooney M20J aircraft Klimek was piloting plummeted in the water approximately 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse Wednesday around 11:45 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rescue operations were called off later that evening after teams from various agencies combed the ocean.

Troopers from the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau located the aircraft using sonar. It was submerged under 18 feet of water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.