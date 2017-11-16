People are waiting on line for hours to check out Yayoi Kusama's infinity rooms at the artist's "Festival of Life" exhibit at the David Zwirner Gallery. Have no idea what we're talking about? Check your Instagram feed and there's a good chance you'll see at least one photo of the mirrored rooms that seem as though they were made for the platform. NBC New York's Lauren Scala got to check out the exhibit for herself, and now we're giving you a look inside.

