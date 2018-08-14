Restaurant Owner Known for Camel Prom Charged With Fraud

A North Philadelphia business owner gave back to her community in December 2017, handing out hundreds of Christmas gifts to children on her block and renting reindeer. NBC10's Keith Jones speaks to the woman, who first made headlines when she rented a camel as part of a lavish party for her son's prom earlier this year.

A North Philadelphia restaurateur, who gained local fame last year for spending $25,000 on her son's prom that included camels, has been charged with allegedly defrauding the Social Security Administration.

Saudia Shuler was indicted for allegedly collecting nearly $37,000 in government benefits by claiming she was disabled yet continuing to work, according to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania.

"The defendant applied for benefits from the Social Security Administration, claiming she was disabled and unable to work. After Social Security approved benefits, the defendant continued working, including the operation of her own restaurant," a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office said in an email Tuesday. "This work and income was never reported to Social Security, in violation of program rules."

The fraud charges come in the aftermath of a momentous year for Shuler, 44, who twice made headlines for lavish spending.

In the spring of 2017, Shuler spent $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars for a massive event in her neighborhood celebrating her son’s prom.

It was dubbed "Dubai to Philly."

Months later, at Christmas time, the North Philly restaurant owner held another big party in her neighborhood. It featured hundreds of gifts and two reindeer.

“I know what hard time is,” Saudia Shuler told the crowd of hundreds who gathered along North 22nd Street. “Because I come from hard times.”

The event was held at "Country Cookin'," the restaurant Shuler owns. She put her role as a business owner aside for the night however and became ‘Saudia Claus,’ handing out hundreds of gifts to excited children.

“We gave them 140 bikes,” she said. “We gave out over 50 scooters. We gave out ‘Batman’ cars, like the remote-controlled cars you put your feet on and then drive.”



Shuler told NBC10 that she used the chances to celebrate her good fortunes after dealing with tragedies, including the murder of her son's father and multiple health scares over the past decade.

“I had a stroke. I had seizures. I had cancer,” she said. “All within the last three years.”

At the time, Shuler said she’s received donations from all over the country to help pay for the outsize events.

She faces six counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds and two counts of Social Security fraud.