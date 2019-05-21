Girl Hit by Harper's Home Run Avoids Major Injury Due to Sandal

A 6-year-old girl who was struck by a Bryce Harper home run during Saturday's Phillies game avoided serious injury thanks to her sandal. NBC10's Denise Nakano spoke to the girl and her parents.

A sandal saved a young girl from serious injury after she was struck in the foot by a Bryce Harper home run during a Phillies game over the weekend.

Sammi Terruso, 6, and her family were walking along Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park Saturday, trying to get to their seats during the Phillies-Rockies game.

As they continued walking, Bryce Harper smashed a home run that flew 466 feet before landing right onto Sammi’s foot.

“You hear a loud smash and she starts crying uncontrollably which is really scary,” Sammi’s father, Paul Terruso, told NBC10.

The family panicked, fearing a serious injury.

“I thought I broke my foot because I got hit by the ball from Bryce Harper’s home run,” Sammi said.

Amazingly, Sammi’s bedazzled, open-toed sandal, saved her from serious harm.

“They’re very blingy and jeweled and we think one of the jewels saved her foot,” Sammi’s mother, Christine Terruso, said.

Staff at the ballpark put a bag of ice on Sammi’s foot which was bruised but not broken. The young girl was happy she wasn’t badly hurt though she admitted to “growling” at Bryce when he came up to bat again.

She returned to her hip hop dance class in Glassboro, New Jersey, without skipping a beat.

“I’m happy because I didn’t break my foot for the recital,” she said.

Sammi received more than one prize for her pain. She got a baseball, ice cream, cotton candy and best of all, the Phillies ultimately won 2 to 1.