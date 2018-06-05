What to Know Hours before the Philadelphia Eagles were to visit the White House, Trump rescinded their invitation, citing anthem protests and boycotts

A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly babbled about his use of an erectile-dysfunction drug to his wife

Woody Allen argued he should be the 'poster boy' of the #MeToo movement because nobody has accused him of 'any kind of impropriety at all'

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Calls Off Eagles Visit Over Anthem Dispute

Less than 24 hours before the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were set to visit the White House, President Trump rescinded their invitation, citing national anthem protests and boycotts from some team members. "[The Eagles] disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump said in a statement. "The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better." Trump said Eagles fans are invited to the White House "to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem." The event, which will start at 3 p.m., is named the "Celebration of America," according to the White House schedule. "It has been incredibly thrilling to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship," the Eagles said in their own statement. "Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season." After the Eagles victory in Super Bowl 52, several players said they would skip the visit.

Mueller's Team Accuses Manafort of Witness Tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal case, prosecutors said as they asked a federal judge to consider jailing him while he awaits trial. In a court filing, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred earlier this year, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home. The filing marks the second time that Mueller's team has accused Manafort of violating a judge's order in the case. Late last year, federal agents discovered that Manafort was attempting to ghostwrite an opinion piece in Ukraine even though he was under a gag order in the case. The allegations of attempted witness tampering relate to Manafort's criminal case in Washington where he faces charges of money-laundering conspiracy, false statements and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests. He also faces bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Virginia.

Many of Guatemala Volcano's Dead Remain Unidentified

People of the villages skirting Guatemala's Volcano of Fire began mourning the few dead who could be identified after an eruption killed dozens by engulfing them in floods of searing ash and mud. Mourners cried over caskets lined up in a row in the main park of San Juan Alotenango before rescuers stopped their work for another night. There is no electricity in the hardest hit areas of Los Lotes and El Rodeo, so most searching continued only until sunset. Guatemalan authorities put the death toll at 69, but officials said just 17 had been identified so far because the intense heat of the volcanic debris flows left most bodies unrecognizable. The eruption caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard, with little or no time to flee to safety. Using shovels and backhoes, emergency workers dug through the debris and mud, perilous labor on smoldering terrain still hot enough to melt shoe soles a day after the volcano exploded in a hail of ash, smoke and molten rock.

NY Man Sues CVS for Babbling to Wife About Viagra Prescription

A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly babbled about his use of an erectile-dysfunction drug to his wife. The New York Post reports Michael Feinberg had a prescription for Viagra that he would pay for himself and worked for it not to not go through his insurance. However, when Feinberg’s wife, the Post reports, citing the lawsuit, called the pharmacy chain’s Merrick store to get word on one of her own prescriptions she had filed, the employee opened up about her husband’s secret. Feinberg claims the pharmacy chain violated his privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. He is seeking unspecified damages for negligence. A spokesman for CVS told the Post the chain has “the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve.

Woody Allen Claims He Is “a Big Advocate” of #MeToo Movement

In a rare interview, Woody Allen argued he should be the "poster boy" of the #MeToo movement because none of the "hundreds of actresses" he's worked with in five decades in film has ever accused him of "any kind of impropriety at all," NBC News reported. The director also repeated his denial that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, as a child, a claim that led some in Hollywood to shun Allen. "I am a big advocate of the #MeToo movement," Allen said in the interview with an Argentine news program, published Monday. "I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them." He also said he's hired more than 200 women to work on his film crews and paid his female actors as much as men.

“Roseanne” Spinoff Starring Sara Gilbert Reportedly in the Works

The newest TV trend? Revival of a revival. After ABC announced they were canceling "Roseanne" after star Roseanne Barr's offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC is reportedly working on a spinoff centering on Sara Gilbert's Darlene Conner. TMZ first reported the news the network was interested in a series about Roseanne's unemployed daughter, who is a single mom. Gilbert served as an executive producer on the 10th season and was one of the architects behind the revival. According to TMZ's report, Gilbert has been calling up some of the cast members to gauge their interest in the potential series, and star John Goodman is "very interested."