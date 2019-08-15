What to Know A petition to name a stretch of Fifth Avenue by Trump Tower for former President Obama is gaining steam, with 258,000+ signing it

Elizabeth Rowin started the moveon.org petition after she saw a tweet; it started as a joke but quickly gained steam

Rowin says the petition will be delivered to Mayor de Blasio and New York City Council after it reaches its set goal of 275,000 names

It started out as a joke but a petition to rename the Fifth Avenue block by Trump Tower to "President Barack H. Obama Avenue" is nearing its goal of 275,000 signatures.

Elizabeth Rowin started the moveon.org petition after she saw a tweet that suggests the busy street be renamed after the former president, she told Newsweek. While many signers don't live in New York City, they agree with Rowin that the Big Apple should honor President Obama for "saving our nation from the Great Recession" and taking out Osama Bin Laden.

The petition rapidly gained more signatures and media outlets brought attention to it.

Rowin says the petition will be delivered to Mayor de Blasio and New York City Council after it reaches the goal.

The petition also came after a stretch of road in Los Angeles had been renamed after Obama.

The street replaced Rodeo Road, a 3 ½-mile street that runs across the city's historic black neighborhood. It also intersects with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and further establishes a "presidential row" that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.