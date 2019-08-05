Peter Pan Bus Driver Allegedly Locks Woman in Luggage Compartment - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Peter Pan Bus Driver Allegedly Locks Woman in Luggage Compartment

By Angela Fortuna

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Peter Pan Employee Arrested

    A Peter Pan bus driver is facing charges after she allegedly locked one of her passengers in the luggage compartment on the bottom of the bus.

    (Published Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019)

    A Peter Pan bus driver is facing charges after she allegedly locked one of her passengers in the luggage compartment on the bottom of the bus.

    State Police said they got a call from a woman who said she was on the bus on Interstate 84 East in Willington heading toward Boston.

    The woman told police that the driver, 49-year-old Wendy Helena Alberty, of New Jersey, allegedly locked her in the compartment when she was trying to get something from her bag.

    Alberty faces charges including first degree unlawful restraint, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace, according to police.

    Police said the passenger wasn't hurt in the incident.

    Alberty is expected to appear in court on Aug. 21.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us