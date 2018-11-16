Pet Lovers Rejoice! PetCon Takes Over NYC This Weekend - NBC New York
Pet Lovers Rejoice! PetCon Takes Over NYC This Weekend

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    File Photo: A corgi (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

    Animal lovers are in for a weekend of cuteness as PetCon makes its way to the Javits Center for a two-day pet extravaganza.

    Panels, activities and meet and greets with Instagram celebrity pets — including Tuna Melts My Heart and Reagandoodle — are all scheduled for the weekend-long event.

    Saturday, Nov. 17, meet and greets include “pet-lebrities” Tuna Melts My Heart, Harlow + Sage, Diddy and Yeti Kong, Hamlet the Piggy and Popeye the Foodie, while on Sunday, Nov. 18, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, Reagandoodle, Gone to the Snow Dogs, Wolfgang 2242 and Klaus are all scheduled to make an appearance to their fans’ delight.

    Attendees will also be able to discover new brands and shop a curated selection of products for furry or feathered friends.

    Pet adoptions will also be available on site.

    Those interested in attending the weekend’s events can choose between general admission tickets which start at $75, which provides access to panels, meet and greets and activations or the VIP ticket option for $325 is a full weekend pass with all the perks of general admissions and VIP welcome reception with celebrity pets and influencers, VIP lounge, gift bag and more.

    PetCon will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and attendees are welcome to bring their pets.

