A person of interest is in custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting that struck and injured a 16-year-old in Queens the day before, police sources say.

According to the sources, the girl was not the intended target in a shooting they believe is tied to another during the weekend that killed a 14-year-old boy.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 detectives are talking to a person who claims shot the 16-year-old girl in the shoulder just before 4 p.m. Monday outside the New Dawn Charter High School in Jaimaica. They say his story must be vetted before moving on with the investigation.

The girl was leaving school when the stray bullet struck her in the arm. She is expected to be OK.

Police Searching for Suspects in Shooting of Queens Teen

Another teenage victim was hit with gunfire in Queens Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources said, and it may be connected to a 14-year-old who was shot and killed at a basketball court just two days earlier. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

Overnight, police released surveillance video of three individuals they wanted to talk to in conncection to the shooting and it is one of them who is believed to have turned themselves in.

On Monday sources told News 4 that they believe the shooting that left the girl injured could be connected to another shooting that took place over the weekend that claimed the life of 14-year-old Amir Griffin, who was playing basketball when a stray bullet hit him in the neck around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Griffin's death sparked outrage in the community.

Shooting of Teen Girl in Queens May Be Linked to Slain Teen

Police believe there may be a connection, saying a teen may have been at both shootings. On Monday, a girl was hit by a stray bullet outside of a Jamaica school. NBC New York’s Myles Miller reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

Both shooting are just two miles apart. Sources say they could be gang related.