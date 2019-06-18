Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to cause the explosion at the New Jersey home, which likely would've killed a man trapped inside if it weren't for officers who rushed to the scene. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

What to Know The person injured in a New Jersey home explosion that obliterated the structure has died, police say.

The home somehow exploded in Ridgefield Monday morning, generating a plume of smoke visible from Manhattan as firefighters battled a fire

Authorities said at the time that the the lone person inside the home was rescued by an off-duty police officer who happened to be nearby

The person injured in a New Jersey home explosion that obliterated the structure has died, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York.

The home somehow exploded in Ridgefield Monday morning, generating a plume of smoke visible from Manhattan as firefighters battled a raging blaze on the ground.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blast on Abbott Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Neighbors reported hearing a boom shortly before the fire broke out, but it wasn't clear what caused the explosion.

Authorities said at the time that the the lone person inside the home was rescued by an off-duty police officer who happened to be nearby. The officer, whose name was not released, dug through some debris to free the person with the help of other responders.

Town officials initially said the person in the home wasn't injured. But authorities later said that person suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.