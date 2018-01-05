Man Struck, Killed by Subway Train on Lower East Side; MTA Reports Service Changes, Delays - NBC New York
Man Struck, Killed by Subway Train on Lower East Side; MTA Reports Service Changes, Delays

Published 4 hours ago

    NBC 4 New York
    File photo.

    What to Know

    • A man was struck by a train at the Delancey Street subway station

    • The man later died, and police are investigating

    • The MTA says there are service changes and delays affecting the A, C and F lines

    A man was struck and killed by a subway train at a station on the Lower East Side on Friday afternoon, the MTA says.

    The man was hit by the train at the Delancey Street station around 12:45 p.m. He later died. 

    Police were at the scene investigating.

    The incident has led to delays and service changes on the A, C and F lines, according to the MTA.

    News 4

    F trains are stopping along the A line in both directions from Jay Street-MetroTech to West 4th Street-Washington Square.

