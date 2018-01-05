What to Know A man was struck by a train at the Delancey Street subway station

The man later died, and police are investigating

The MTA says there are service changes and delays affecting the A, C and F lines

A man was struck and killed by a subway train at a station on the Lower East Side on Friday afternoon, the MTA says.

The man was hit by the train at the Delancey Street station around 12:45 p.m. He later died.

Police were at the scene investigating.

The incident has led to delays and service changes on the A, C and F lines, according to the MTA.

F trains are stopping along the A line in both directions from Jay Street-MetroTech to West 4th Street-Washington Square.