Person Stabbed at Busy Times Square Intersection: Police
Person Stabbed at Busy Times Square Intersection: Police

Published 32 minutes ago

    Person Stabbed at Busy Times Square Intersection: Police

    A person was stabbed right in the middle of an incredibly busy Times Square intersection, police said.

    The man was knifed at the corner of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

    Cops had not identified any suspect late Friday night. The victim was being treated by EMS at the popular tourist destination.

    An investigation is ongoing.

