A person was slashed on the subway on Sunday in Queens, police said.

The slashing was on the 7 train at Queens Plaza North, the NYPD said.

Police didn't immediately release any information on the victim or injuries.

The attacker was described as about 40 years old and wearing a purple hoodie, black vest and blue jeans.

The MTA temporarily stopped 7 train service at Queensboro Plaza due to NYPD activity, but service resumed at about 3:30 p.m.