Person Rescued After Falling Down Hole at New York City Concrete Company
Person Rescued After Falling Down Hole at New York City Concrete Company

The extent of the victim's injuries are unclear at this time

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Chopper 4

    Firefighters rescued a person who, according to the FDNY, fell down a hole at a concrete plant in the Soundview section of the Bronx Friday morning. 

    The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. when, allegedly, a worker at the Jenna Concrete mixing plant located on Bronx River Avenue fell down a void inside a concrete mixing and holding complex. 

    Chopper 4 was at the scene during which firefighters rescued what appeared to be the unconscious person in a flatbed being brought down a gantry, at a 45-degree angle, to ground level.

    It is unclear if the person sustained additional injuries.

