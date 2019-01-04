Firefighters rescued a person who, according to the FDNY, fell down a hole at a concrete plant in the Soundview section of the Bronx Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. when, allegedly, a worker at the Jenna Concrete mixing plant located on Bronx River Avenue fell down a void inside a concrete mixing and holding complex.

Chopper 4 was at the scene during which firefighters rescued what appeared to be the unconscious person in a flatbed being brought down a gantry, at a 45-degree angle, to ground level.

It is unclear if the person sustained additional injuries.